Karisma Kapoor spreads some Easter cheer by decking up at home

We are living in trying times and things look bleak. Festivals have lost their colour but Karisma Kapoor, like many of us, took it upon herself to add and spread some cheer. And what better way to do it than don a pretty outfit. She decked herself for Easter and shared photos. The actor was seen in a multicolour hued flowy dress. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick.

The actor shared the picture and wrote, “Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr ! (even wore heels )❤️🐇 Happy Easter all”

Even though actors are at home, many have been busy honing their culinary skills. Malaika Arora was seen cooking Malabari veg stew. “I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious ‘Malabari veg stew for the soul’.”

