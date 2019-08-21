Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Stars galore at Manish Malhotra’s show

Manish Malhotra showcased his festive collection ‘Maahrumysha’ at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, and Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as the showstopper for the celebrated fashion designer in a black lehenga. The event was a star-studded affair and was attended by a host of celebrities including Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor and even Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking about the collection, Malhotra said, “This show is very special for me as this is an expansive collection with diverse fabrics; in wool, cotton and silk. I’ve refreshed the wedding palette in a more millennial and modern way.The whole collection is done in muted and vintage tones which makes it modern and glamorous, yet timeless.”

Here’s a quick look at who attended the event.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looked lovely in this mauve-hued ruffle sari. Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out with hair tied in a bun.

Khushi Kapoor

The starlet was spotted looking lovely in a champagne coloured tiered lehenga. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, while full eyebrows and bright lip shade completed the look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor, who always manages to impress with her sartorial choices, turned heads in a sequin black sari. The sari was perfect for an evening event and we really like how the look was kept minimal and was completed with a neat bun.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty was also spotted at the star-studded event in an off white ensemble. She looked radiant in the intricately designed outfit, which was rounded out with neatly tied hair and a touch of colour on the lips.

The designer’s collection was a perfect mix of opulence and his love for fabrics. Malhotra broke away from using his signature warmer hues, instead going for shades like white, salmon, ivory, beige, grey, ochre, and also gold. There were flowy skirts, intricate embroidery, crop tops and it all came together for a lovely evening.

Photos from his collection

