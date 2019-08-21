Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Stars galore at Manish Malhotra’s show

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: From Dia Mirza to Karisma Kapoor, many made their way to Manish Malhotra's show. A look at who wore what.

Several stars were in attendance at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. (Source: APH Images)

Manish Malhotra showcased his festive collection ‘Maahrumysha’ at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, and Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as the showstopper for the celebrated fashion designer in a black lehenga. The event was a star-studded affair and was attended by a host of celebrities including Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor and even Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking about the collection, Malhotra said, “This show is very special for me as this is an expansive collection with diverse fabrics; in wool, cotton and silk. I’ve refreshed the wedding palette in a more millennial and modern way.The whole collection is done in muted and vintage tones which makes it modern and glamorous, yet timeless.”

Here’s a quick look at who attended the event.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looked resplendent. (Source: APH Images)

Dia Mirza looked lovely in this mauve-hued ruffle sari. Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out with hair tied in a bun.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked lovely. (Source: APH Images)

The starlet was spotted looking lovely in a champagne coloured tiered lehenga. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, while full eyebrows and bright lip shade completed the look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor turned heads and how. (Source: APH Images)

Karisma Kapoor, who always manages to impress with her sartorial choices, turned heads in a sequin black sari. The sari was perfect for an evening event and we really like how the look was kept minimal and was completed with a neat bun.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty stunned in white. (Source: APH Images)
Athiya Shetty was also spotted at the star-studded event in an off white ensemble. She looked radiant in the intricately designed outfit, which was rounded out with neatly tied hair and a touch of colour on the lips.

The designer’s collection was a perfect mix of opulence and his love for fabrics. Malhotra broke away from using his signature warmer hues, instead going for shades like white, salmon, ivory, beige, grey, ochre, and also gold. There were flowy skirts, intricate embroidery, crop tops and it all came together for a lovely evening.

Photos from his collection

The collection featured a lot of gold. (Source: APH Images)
The collection witnessed the designer’s opulence matched with festive spirit. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of the collection?

