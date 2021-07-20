scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

Karisma Kapoor looks splendid in this bright red sharara set

" On a grey rainy day...wear red" -- Karisma Kapoor has made us all fall in love with the colour all over again

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 2:10:33 pm
Karisma Kapoor looks fiery in this dazzling red outfit. (Source: Karishma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor usually keeps it basic, but she also knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion game. And the actor proved that yet again, as she recently stepped out looking fiery in a red sharara and peplum style kurta set.

The intricately embroidered outfit — which the Zubeidaa actor wore for her appearance on television show, Indian Idol — was designed by Ritika Mirchandani.

Styled by Esha Amiin, the outfit was accessorised with pretty diamond earrings, while bright red lips and hair neatly tied at the back added the finishing touches.

Take a look at the pictures below:

ALSO READ |Madhuri Dixit nails ethnic fashion in this blue lehenga; see pics
Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor looks vibrant. (Source: karismakapoor/Instagram)

But her look reminded us of Deepika Padukone who had also opted for the same outfit but in a different colour for Diwali celebrations last year. As always, she had looked absolutely lovely.

What do you think of her recent look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Neha Dhupia maternity fashion
Neha Dhupia set to welcome second baby; a throwback to her maternity fashion

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement