Karisma Kapoor looks splendid in this bright red sharara set

July 20, 2021 2:10:33 pm
Karisma Kapoor usually keeps it basic, but she also knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion game. And the actor proved that yet again, as she recently stepped out looking fiery in a red sharara and peplum style kurta set.
The intricately embroidered outfit — which the Zubeidaa actor wore for her appearance on television show, Indian Idol — was designed by Ritika Mirchandani.
Styled by Esha Amiin, the outfit was accessorised with pretty diamond earrings, while bright red lips and hair neatly tied at the back added the finishing touches.
Take a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
But her look reminded us of Deepika Padukone who had also opted for the same outfit but in a different colour for Diwali celebrations last year. As always, she had looked absolutely lovely.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her recent look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-