Karisma Kapoor looks splendid in this bright red sharara set

Karisma Kapoor usually keeps it basic, but she also knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion game. And the actor proved that yet again, as she recently stepped out looking fiery in a red sharara and peplum style kurta set.

The intricately embroidered outfit — which the Zubeidaa actor wore for her appearance on television show, Indian Idol — was designed by Ritika Mirchandani.

Styled by Esha Amiin, the outfit was accessorised with pretty diamond earrings, while bright red lips and hair neatly tied at the back added the finishing touches.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Karisma Kapoor looks vibrant. (Source: karismakapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor looks vibrant. (Source: karismakapoor/Instagram)

But her look reminded us of Deepika Padukone who had also opted for the same outfit but in a different colour for Diwali celebrations last year. As always, she had looked absolutely lovely.

What do you think of her recent look?

