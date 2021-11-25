scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
MUST READ

Karisma Kapoor will chase away all your blues in this stunning outfit

Pulled back hair, glittery heels completed the classy look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 9:40:24 pm
Karisma KapoorTake a look at her new photos. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor is a fashion icon in her own right. As someone who likes to keep it comfortable, the actor usually plays safe when it comes to her fashion choices.

But that does not mean she doesn’t experiment with her looks. Don’t believe us? Her latest look is proof!

ALSO READ |Karisma Kapoor looks ‘bold and bright’ in this Kanchipuram silk sari

The actor shared some pictures of herself looking like a ‘True Blue’ fashionista in a stunning Marchesa dress that features a floral bodice attached to a ruched skirt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was an ode to florals, the she aced it!

Keeping it simple, Karisma completed the look with dainty accessories — fine gold jewellery on her ears and wrists. Her makeup was on point, and we loved the metallic shade on her eyes.

ALSO READ |Karisma Kapoor looks sharp in this red jumpsuit; see pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

ALSO READ |On Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, a look at all the times she nailed the colour white

 

Pulled back hair, glittery heels completed the classy look that she wore for an appearance on reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

What do you think about Karisma’s outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Warsi Brothers in Hyderabad- Qawwal Nazeer and Naseer Ahmad Khan Warsi
Photo project aims to document the Qawwali traditions as they exist today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 25: Latest News

Advertisement