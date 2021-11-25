Karisma Kapoor will chase away all your blues in this stunning outfit

Karisma Kapoor is a fashion icon in her own right. As someone who likes to keep it comfortable, the actor usually plays safe when it comes to her fashion choices.

But that does not mean she doesn’t experiment with her looks. Don’t believe us? Her latest look is proof!

The actor shared some pictures of herself looking like a ‘True Blue’ fashionista in a stunning Marchesa dress that features a floral bodice attached to a ruched skirt.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was an ode to florals, the she aced it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Keeping it simple, Karisma completed the look with dainty accessories — fine gold jewellery on her ears and wrists. Her makeup was on point, and we loved the metallic shade on her eyes.

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor looks sharp in this red jumpsuit; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Pulled back hair, glittery heels completed the classy look that she wore for an appearance on reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

What do you think about Karisma’s outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!