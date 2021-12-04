Karisma Kapoor looks like a princess in this strapless black dress; take a look

From elegant saris to stunning dresses — trust Karisma Kapoor to ace every look with equal finesse. The actor’s style is incredibly versatile and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. It was no different this time as the timeless diva left us stunned in a black dress, giving princess vibes.

For a store inauguration event, she slipped into a gorgeous shimmery, strapless, black dress by designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The dress featured a bodice top and flowy bottom.

Keeping the look glamorous, she accessorised it with a pair of silver dangling earrings and black stilettos. She carried a black sleek chanel bag to go with her outfit.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she wore her hair in a sleek half-ponytail and added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara, sleek eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, and blushed cheeks. A dash of bright red lip colour added to the oomph factor.

Earlier, the actor had left us stunned in a one-shoulder blue dress that featured a floral embellished sheer top. A pair of golden stilettos and diamond earrings elevated this glamorous look.

She rounded off the look with shimmery blue and pink eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and glossy pink lips.

