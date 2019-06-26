Karisma Kapoor’s London vacation: The actor’s holiday fashion is comfortably chic

Karisma Kapoor rang in her birthday in London accompanied by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, mom Babita Kapoor, her two children and her BFFs. From photos and Instagram stories of crazy nightouts to enjoying a stroll in the park, looks like the actor is having a gala time out there and she is doing it in style.

For her outing to Annabel’s, a private club in London, Karisma, Kareena and Saif were seen enjoying the night with friends and social media influencer Shanzay Sheikh. The sisters were dressed in Balmain ensembles. While the elder sister wore her signature bold red lipstick, the younger one wore a soft pink shade.

Karisma added some bling with a sequin blazer, while Kareena kept it understated with a strappy black dress.

During one of the outings with their mom Babita, the siblings were seen keeping it simple. Sharing a photo of the trio, Karisma wrote, “Like mother like daughters.” We like what the birthday girl wore – an oversized mustard colour sweatshirt with straight fit black pants and white sneakers. But we couldn’t get our head around Kareena’s outfit. We would have never picked the Gucci tee like she did.

During another park outing, Karisma kept it fuss-free in a casual grey tee that she paired with ankle-length pants and beautiful black heels. Meanwhile, her sister went for a rugged look with a lovely pink sweater, blue slim-fit jeans and brown boots.

We like how Karisma and Kareena kept it simple, comfy yet stylish during the London trip. Which holiday look impressed you the most?