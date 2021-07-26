Karisma Kapoor is ‘hottest of them all’ as she dazzles in a sequin dress

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

It goes without saying that Karisma Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style. Whether it is ethnic wear or dresses and gowns, the actor knows how to make it a standout look.

As such, when she appeared on the reality show Super Dancer – Chapter 4, Karisma made a stunning entry in a sequin high-neck dress from dash and dot.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the deep-back cut outfit looked stunning on her. We like how she opted to tie her hair in a neat bun and ditched accessories. The smokey eyes and nude make-up palette also worked really well. No wonder it received the mark of approval from sister Kareena Kapoor Khan who commented, “Hottestttt of them ALL” and we agree.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

There has rarely has been an instance when Karisma has disappointed with her fashion choices. She keeps it fahionable at all time.

Here’s proof!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

What do you think of her recent look?