Karisma-Kareena Kapoor’s latest pictures prove no one can match their style

August 2, 2021 11:30:00 am
There is little doubt how fashionable the Kapoor sisters are. Karisma and Kareena are not only known for acing fashion trends, but also for having a distinct style of their own. Recently, both of them were spotted together, raising the fashion quotient several notches higher.
In the first instance, Karisma was seen in a white and olive high neck top which was teamed with wide-bottom black pants. Kareena, on the other hand, looked striking in a red satin wrap dress. Karisma shared a picture and wrote, “Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon.”
In the second look, shared by director Punit Malhotra, Karisma looked striking as she paired a fluorescent green top with a solid green blazer from Zara. She completed it the look with a messy ponytail and accessorised it with a sling bag.
Kareena was spotted in a rust off-shoulder top from the label Jonathan Simkhai. This was teamed with a pair of loose black pants. Much like her sister, she completed also it with her hair tied in a ponytail. Check out the picture here.
