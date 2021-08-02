scorecardresearch
Karisma-Kareena Kapoor’s latest pictures prove no one can match their style

Karisma and Kareena are not only known for acing fashion trends, but also for having a distinct style of their own

August 2, 2021
There is little doubt how fashionable the Kapoor sisters are. Karisma and Kareena are not only known for acing fashion trends, but also for having a distinct style of their own. Recently, both of them were spotted together, raising the fashion quotient several notches higher.

In the first instance, Karisma was seen in a white and olive high neck top which was teamed with wide-bottom black pants. Kareena, on the other hand, looked striking in a red satin wrap dress. Karisma shared a picture and wrote, “Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In the second look, shared by director Punit Malhotra, Karisma looked striking as she paired a fluorescent green top with a solid green blazer from Zara. She completed it the look with a messy ponytail and accessorised it with a sling bag.

Kareena was spotted in a rust off-shoulder top from the label Jonathan Simkhai. This was teamed with a pair of loose black pants. Much like her sister, she completed also it with her hair tied in a ponytail. Check out the picture here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra)

What do you think of their striking looks?

