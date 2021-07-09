scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 09, 2021
Must Read

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor cut a stylish picture at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash

The sisters kept their looks chic, casual but uber stylish

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2021 1:20:20 pm
kareena kapoor, karisma kapoor, kareena kapoor instagram, neetu kapoor birthday photos, neetu kapoor birthday, kareena kapoor, karisma kapoor, indian express, indian express newsThe Kapoor sisters nailed their looks.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday on July 8. On the occasion, members of the Kapoor clan came together for a celebration at home. Among them was Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor as well as Alia Bhatt. The Kapoor sisters took to Instagram to share pictures from the party.

ALSO READ |On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, a look at her classy and evergreen style

Karisma kept things comfortable in a light pink sweatshirt from the label MSGM. She teamed this with skinny black pants. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat knot and accessorised with a silver hoop earrings. “Feel like walking early into the weekend,” she wrote sharing the picture.

Kareena, on the other hand, dialled up the glam quotient. She was spotted in a black bralette top which she teamed with a beige blazer and black pants. The look was completed with a lot of kohl, nude make-up palette, and hair styled in an unkempt way. She shared her picture with Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and titled it “Sisters”.

In an Instagram story shared by Kareena, the rest of the family members can be seen. Alia, too, was spotted looking pretty in a white top and a pair of jeans.

Members of the Kapoor family struck a happy pose. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

The 63-year-old actor rang in her birthday with friends and family.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Neetu Kapoor
On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, a look at her classy and evergreen style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 09: Latest News

Advertisement