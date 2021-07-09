Karisma and Kareena Kapoor cut a stylish picture at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday on July 8. On the occasion, members of the Kapoor clan came together for a celebration at home. Among them was Karisma, Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor as well as Alia Bhatt. The Kapoor sisters took to Instagram to share pictures from the party.

Karisma kept things comfortable in a light pink sweatshirt from the label MSGM. She teamed this with skinny black pants. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat knot and accessorised with a silver hoop earrings. “Feel like walking early into the weekend,” she wrote sharing the picture.

Kareena, on the other hand, dialled up the glam quotient. She was spotted in a black bralette top which she teamed with a beige blazer and black pants. The look was completed with a lot of kohl, nude make-up palette, and hair styled in an unkempt way. She shared her picture with Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and titled it “Sisters”.

In an Instagram story shared by Kareena, the rest of the family members can be seen. Alia, too, was spotted looking pretty in a white top and a pair of jeans.

Members of the Kapoor family struck a happy pose. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram) Members of the Kapoor family struck a happy pose. (Source: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

The 63-year-old actor rang in her birthday with friends and family.

