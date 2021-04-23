scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

Karishma Tanna gives major boho-chic fashion vibes in latest looks

The actor aced all four looks effortlessly! Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 23, 2021 2:10:23 pm
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: karishmaktanna/ Instagram)

Karishma Tanna is on a photo-sharing spree, and we are loving it! That is because the pictures are super stylish and reveal her love for kaftans and dresses. As seen in the colourful pictures, the actor has left no stone unturned to make sure that she has our undivided attention with her looks. So here we are with some details for you, in case you would like to recreate her chic looks.

Keep scrolling to get your daily dose of fashion:

READ |Karishma Tanna’s wardrobe is all about stylish co-ord sets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant stunned in this pristine white flowy dress with a halter neck and front slit. Paired with intricately embroidered flat footwear, the look was completed with basic silver hoops and a messy hairdo.

READ |Check out Karishma Tanna’s comfortable yet chic WFH outfit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

In another look, Karishma was seen in a printed short dress. We like how she kept it simple and completed her look with hair tied in a bun, a pair of cowrie shell earrings, and basic sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

She was also seen in a short kaftan with pink tassels from Gopi Vaid designs. A messy hairstyle and plain white sliders completed the look.

READ |Karishma Tanna’s stylish outfits are perfect for the wedding season

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The tie-dye trend has taken the fashion world by storm, and it is no surprise that Karishma, too, jumped on the bandwagon. She looked lovely in this blue and white long dress which was styled simply with a pair of basic flip-flops.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition, new artwork, pandemic and at home, what to do at home, work from home, art exhibition, new art exhibition, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
The pandemic constant: A new art exhibition explores the idea of home and its beings

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x