Karishma Tanna gives major boho-chic fashion vibes in latest looks

Karishma Tanna is on a photo-sharing spree, and we are loving it! That is because the pictures are super stylish and reveal her love for kaftans and dresses. As seen in the colourful pictures, the actor has left no stone unturned to make sure that she has our undivided attention with her looks. So here we are with some details for you, in case you would like to recreate her chic looks.

Keep scrolling to get your daily dose of fashion:

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant stunned in this pristine white flowy dress with a halter neck and front slit. Paired with intricately embroidered flat footwear, the look was completed with basic silver hoops and a messy hairdo.

In another look, Karishma was seen in a printed short dress. We like how she kept it simple and completed her look with hair tied in a bun, a pair of cowrie shell earrings, and basic sunglasses.

She was also seen in a short kaftan with pink tassels from Gopi Vaid designs. A messy hairstyle and plain white sliders completed the look.

The tie-dye trend has taken the fashion world by storm, and it is no surprise that Karishma, too, jumped on the bandwagon. She looked lovely in this blue and white long dress which was styled simply with a pair of basic flip-flops.

