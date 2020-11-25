Karishma Tanna’s stylish outfits are perfect for the wedding season

What do you think about her outfits? (Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether it is a co-ord set, a sharp pantsuit or a sari — Karishma Tanna can manage to ace every look without putting in much effort. That is exactly why we bring you some of her latest fashion outings which we feel are perfect for the upcoming wedding season – in case you happen to be invited to a pandemic wedding, even if virtually!

So take a look at some of our picks below and do not forget to tell us which is more your style!

We had to begin with the brightest option on our list! This shade is a great way to make a colourful statement and of course, turn heads. A pro tip: whenever you wear bright colours, ensure you style it with gold jewellery to make the look stand out.

This is a simple yet stylish option — a pastel set with golden prints. While Karishma kept it simple, you can team your outfit with a pair of kundan or jadau earrings. Ditch your juttis for strappy golden heels and you will be good to go!

This look is for all those who are willing to experiment this wedding season. We love Karishma’s outfit, which will look great when styled with a kamarbandh or a long necklace. But we also like how she kept it extremely minimal with a pair of silver earrings only.

We know it is the season of ethnic wear but her co-ord sets are equally enviable, check them out here!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd