Karishma Tanna’s latest looks are perfect for your next beach vacay; see pics

Wednesday, May 05, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 2:10:47 pm
Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram), designed by Abhishek Mitra

Karishma Tanna has filled our timelines with numerous fashionable looks, each as chic as ever. While it is making us miss our beach vacation — which is definitely not likely in the near future — we are, until then, bookmarking the looks for the next time we head out!

Take a look below to know what exactly we are talking about.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

It is no secret that the Khatron Ke Khiladi winner loves co-ord sets. In this look, she was seen acing a printed black and white set from Wabi Sabi which comprised wide flowing pants and a crop top with knot detailing. The look was completed with a pair of sunglasses and basic flats.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

For the next look, she was seen in a short blue kaftan dress with bright floral prints. While the basic flats were retained for this look, she switched her pair of sunglasses for a slightly quirkier variant.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Last but not the least, she went for yet another co-ord set, this time in bottle green. The set, which featured a thigh slit and red coloured print, was styled minimally with a low ponytail and a pair of golden kolhapuris. 

Check out her other recent looks which gave us major boho-chic vibes,

