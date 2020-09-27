Karishma Tanna is enjoying the last days of summer in this gorgeous wrap-around dress

do you have a wrap-around dress in your wardrobe? (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instsgram, designed by Gargi Singh)

You can be sure that Karishma Tanna didn’t spend her lockdown by switching from one set of pyjamas to another. The actor has been seen giving us major fashion goals as she shares snippets of her day through Instagram. From indigo sari to chikankari kurtis and dresses, each one stands out and we like how versatile the actor’s wardrobe is.

Yet again, she had our undivided attention in a stunning dress which makes us happy, but equally sad, because summers are coming to an end. Regardless, her outfit deserves your attention. Scroll down to see more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Sep 13, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

In a stunning outfit from Appapop, the actor aces this wrap-around dress in Cerulean blue colour. Featuring floral prints, the sleeves are flowy and open with tiny lace detailing done near the elbow. Take a full look at the outfit below.

The actor kept it minimal. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram) The actor kept it minimal. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

The look was pulled together with a soft dewy makeup look incorporating a baby pink lip shade and oodles of mascara. For her accessories, she went for a pair of silver chunky earrings.

The look is perfect for a Sunday brunch in the afternoon. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram) The look is perfect for a Sunday brunch in the afternoon. (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a red and white printed dress from the same brand. Featuring little red dots, the sleeveless midi-dress fit Tanna like a glove. Adding just a hint of sporty, she paired the look with chunky white sneakers.

