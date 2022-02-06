Karishma Tanna wedding: Actor made for a gorgeous bride in a soft pink lehenga; see pics

February 6, 2022 6:20:18 pm
Actor Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera. She kickstarted her wedding celebrations in a white sharara set by Surkiti and Aakriti which she accessorised with traditional floral jewellery from Floral Art by Srishti and juttis from Fizzy Goblet for her haldi ceremony.
For her mehendi ceremony, Karishma opted for a bright yellow lehenga set by Punit Balana, accessorised with jewellery by Amrapali Jewels. For all the occassions, Karishma was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Karishma made for an unconventional bride as she ditched the traditional red lehenga for a romantic soft pink one by Falguni Shane Peacock. The lehenga set comprised a full sleeve blouse and a gorgeous skirt paired with a dupatta that featured feathery details on the hem. It was ornately embellished and embroidered throughout.
Anaita accessorised the look with matching jewels from Tyaani Jewellery, complete with an ornate matha patti, a choker, haar, haath phool, bangles, and statement rings. Her bridal footwear was from Needle Dust. The groom opted for a white sherwani with intricate embroidery on it and a safa to match Karishma’s trousseau.
