Sunday, February 06, 2022
Karishma Tanna wedding: Actor made for a gorgeous bride in a soft pink lehenga; see pics

The unconventional bride -- who wore a Falguni Shane Peacock -- was joined by her groom, who opted for a white sherwani with intricate embroidery

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 6:20:18 pm
karishma tannaKarishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera. She kickstarted her wedding celebrations in a white sharara set by Surkiti and Aakriti which she accessorised with traditional floral jewellery from Floral Art by Srishti and juttis from Fizzy Goblet for her haldi ceremony.

 

For her mehendi ceremony, Karishma opted for a bright yellow lehenga set by Punit Balana, accessorised with jewellery by Amrapali Jewels. For all the occassions, Karishma was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

ALSO SEE |Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna kickstarts wedding festivities in white sharara set
karishma tanna Karishma Tanna after her wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karishma made for an unconventional bride as she ditched the traditional red lehenga for a romantic soft pink one by Falguni Shane Peacock. The lehenga set comprised a full sleeve blouse and a gorgeous skirt paired with a dupatta that featured feathery details on the hem. It was ornately embellished and embroidered throughout.

ALSO SEE |Karishma Tanna gives major boho-chic fashion vibes in latest looks
karishma tanna New bride Karishma Tanna with her husband Varun Bangera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karishma Tanna Karishma opted for simple but stunning bridal makeup for her big day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anaita accessorised the look with matching jewels from Tyaani Jewellery, complete with an ornate matha patti, a choker, haar, haath phool, bangles, and statement rings. Her bridal footwear was from Needle Dust. The groom opted for a white sherwani with intricate embroidery on it and a safa to match Karishma’s trousseau.

