These pictures of Karishma Tanna will make you miss the sun, sand and sea

We are sure you too have been looking forward to go on a vacation and have often scrolled through previous holiday pictures just to feel better. But as we all know, there is still time before you can set off for a vacay, dress up and sip Pina Coladas! But that does not mean you cannot feel the holiday vibe while sitting at home.

All you need to do is scroll through actor Karishma Tanna’s Instagram profile and you will be mentally transported to the beaches! Scroll down to see why we said so.

Karishma kept it chic in a one-shoulder dress from Guapa. The canary yellow dress which featured leaf prints is perfect for a beach vacation. Styled with oversized glasses from John Jacobs, the look was completed with a pair of beige mules.

This is one of our favourite looks as we not only like how comfortable the halter neck dress looks, but also how quirky the zig-zag print is. Keeping it simple, the dress was teamed with a pair of stone-encrusted hoops.

Who doesn’t love co-ord sets? Looks like Karishma does too! The actor kept it casual in a light beige co-ord set — high-waisted shorts and a crop top with tie-up detailing. The look was completed with sunglasses and white coloured flip-flops.

She kept it super stylish in a sleeveless crop top paired with a printed flowy skirt. We like how she kept it supremely simple at the same time.

We love this one-shoulder red dress which had a bohemian yet romantic feel to it. Karishma took the look to the next level by accessorising the outfit with a beige coloured belt that gave it some structure. The dress which showcased ruffle detailing was paired with cowrie-shell hoops and a pair of round black frames.

