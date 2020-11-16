Karishma Tanna’s wardrobe is all about stylish co-ord sets

scorecardresearch
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 16, 2020 8:00:21 pm
Co-ord sets have been ruling the fashion scene for more than a year now, and going by celebs outings, looks like the trend is not going to take a backseat anytime soon. And if you need any proof of the same, simply take a look at Karishma Tanna’s wardrobe. The actor loves her co-ord sets and so do we because they are the perfect option for those who like to keep it simple yet super chic.

This outfit is a clear winner because it can be worn on so many occasions. That is the thing about co-ord sets, they require minimal effort to style and can also be mixed and matched with other pieces in your wardrobe.

Karishma looks lovely in this printed co-ord set from My Global Desi. We like how she accessorised it with a pair of silver earrings for her day look. You can wear a black blazer or team the top with high-waisted pants to amp things up for a night look.

Stripes will never go out of style, and hence, striped co-ord sets are timeless. Karishma kept it simple by teaming her blue set with a basic white sleeveless crop top and jute espadrilles.

This is our favourite look — we are fans of tie-dye! If you want to jazz things up a bit, you can style your set with a plain white or black T-shirt.

