Friday, August 12, 2022

Karishma Tanna’s vacay style screams summer, and how!

From Cannes, Marbella, Barcelona, to Paris, the actor has been enjoying her vacation in Europe and how!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 11:30:19 am
Karishma Tanna, Europe vacationThe actor got married early this year (Source: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

This vacation season, Europe seems to be on everyone’s bucket list. From Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, to the Pataudi and Kapoor families, B-town seems to be liking Europe and its many picturesque locations. The latest celebrity to join the list is Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera.

Kickstarting her vacation in Spain, the actor visited Marbella, Barcelona, and also Cannes and Paris in France. And not only is she giving us major wanderlust but also setting massive style goals. 

Also Read | |Karishma Tanna is enjoying the last days of summer in this gorgeous wrap-around dress

The actor’s outfits are what summer fashion dreams are made of. In one of her latest pictures, she can be seen dressed in a simple white shirt and denim shorts. She kept it casual by styling the outfit with a colourful bandana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

She kept it bright in an oversized parrot-green shirt teamed with a white crop top and denim shorts. Her frizzy curls and black lace-up sandals complemented her look perfectly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

Giving summer vibes, she wore a white shirt over a white bikini top and denim shorts. 

Also Read | |Karishma Tanna gives major boho-chic fashion vibes in latest looks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

In another picture, Karishma looked radiant in a beautiful white strappy dress, styled with a pair of black slip-ons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

But we loved her denim on denim look — a light blue denim corset top teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. Messy hair, a tote bag, and subtle makeup added the perfect finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

She looked equally stylish in printed blue mini dress that she styled with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

The actor also served major beach vibes in a grey bralette crop top and denim shorts that she styled with a white crop shirt with a tie-up. “Puro Beach vibe eehhh (sic),” she jokingly captioned the post in Gujrati.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) 

What took the cake was a picture of Karishma with Varun. The couple made us swoon as they stood hand in hand while posing for a picture. The couple looked chic in casuals too.

