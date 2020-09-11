Karishma Tanna loves to amp up her looks with accessories; here’s proof

From jhumkis to rustic silver pieces, what would you like to add to your collection? (Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is not only her outfits, Karishma Tanna’s choices of accessories also deserve your attention. From pearl-encrusted jhumkas to rustic silver neckpieces, she has the perfect accessory for every occasion. So take a look at our top 5 favourite pieces from her jewellery kit, and let us know which one you like best.

We love dainty maang tikkas but this one from the Naagin actor’s collection steals the show. Perfect to be worn with an intricately designed lehenga or sari, you can team the piece with matching bangles.

There’s nothing like a rustic silver choker paired with heavy kadas to make a bold statement. The actor styled her yellow outfit with a pretty choker that added a bohemian vibe to the look. Pro tip: Always wear oxidised jewellery pieces with bright outfits to elevate the look.

A pair of stone-encrusted danglers are a must-have in your jewellery kit. Whether you choose to wear them for work or a party, they’re sure to take your look a notch higher!

Cowrie shells have been in vogue since 2019, and looks like they aren’t going anywhere soon. Here, the actor wears a pair of cowrie shell earrings with a pretty red dress.

This is our favourite piece from her collection. The jhumkis, with meenakari work and colourful pearl detailing, were paired with an intricately detailed cream coloured ensemble.

Which piece would you like to add to your jewellery arsenal?

