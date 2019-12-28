How to include some bold and bright colours into your winter fashion

Make way for bright jackets, black hoodies are getting boring now! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Make way for bright jackets, black hoodies are getting boring now! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Winter is here and of course, the toughest job is to switch out our wardrobe. We all go through this struggle of deciding what to wear and then, suddenly it is like the whole world has decided to dress up in the same colours – either black or brown. Our social media feeds are suddenly full of winter looks and tips on what to wear and what not to wear.

Since winters are associated with dull and cold colours which can make anyone cry for summers, we have curated a list of ways as to how to include some bold, pop colours into your winter fashion looks and rock this winter just like our Bollywood celebs. By including some bold colours, your winter looks will give you a whole new freshness to your wardrobe and will make you stand out. So let’s not wait no more and let’s just get to it.

Boot lovers den

The best part about the winters is you get to wear boots. Classic ankle length, even over the knee or thigh-high boots are your best bets for the winters. Pair them up with any combination of clothing and they will keep you warm and cosy. Add a pop of colour to your outfit by choosing colours like red or mustard yellow and you are sorted. You can make any outfit come to life.

Scarves out

A scarf is an essential accessory that needs to be there in your winter wardrobe. There are many options out there as well, in different styles, colours, lengths and materials. You can surely take your pick and you will never have enough of it. Go for bold and vibrant colours and pair them up with neutral hues. As the scarf will pop up, it will automatically make your whole outfit appear complete and trendy.

Overcoats all the way

The trick to owning looks in winters is layering up. The more, the better. Apart from the functionality of it, we can certainly play with the options and create looks accordingly. And as we all know, long overcoats are fashionably in trend. All the celebrities wear it and it is no rocket science behind styling it. So opting for bold colours here like green or maroon can certainly add glamour into your look.

Leather weather

A leather jacket is a timeless and classic piece that elevates any ensemble and you know what looks better than a leather jacket? A leather jacket in a bold shade! A scarlet or a mustard tone will make you look like a total babe and will protect you from the harsh winter winds.

Jumpin’ suits

Jumpsuits are great styles as they are practical and come in various varieties to choose from. A jumpsuit in a bright and bold colour is a statement piece and will immediately establish your presence wherever you go.

