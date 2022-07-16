scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, and Natasha’s latest picture bears resemblance to ‘Sex and the City’

Netizens likened them to the show's characters - Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda - as they serve friendship (and fashion) goals in London

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 4:20:13 pm
The ladies took to Instagram to share clicks of their vacation in London. (Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla exude diva vibes as the girl gang walks with elegance on the streets of London.

Throwing glamour like confetti, the beautiful ladies took to Instagram to share clicks of their latest vacation in the city, reminding netizens of the iconic sisterhood portrayed by a group of four women in the show Sex and the City.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The epitome of beauty, Kareena dazzled in an all-black ensemble. Wearing a sequin pencil-fit gown paired with stilettos, she balanced the look by adding a cool leather jacket to her look.

Making a Mean Girls movie reference, she captioned her picture, “You can’t sit with us… but you can stand and pose with us because that’s what we love to do.”

Karisma donned a black dress that had a floral pattern embroidered on it. She elevated her look with ankle-length boots and a Chanel bag.

Adding SATC’s famous theme song to the picture, Karisma didn’t feel the need to caption it as she said “No caption needed. #JustUs.”

ALSO READ |How Indian-origin woman beat cancer in a UK trial

Amrita personified chicness with her sartorial choice as she wore a teal colour flowy pleated dress with black boots and accessorised it with golden hoops. Taking to Instagram, she posted a “Just Us” picture with her best friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

Also spotted making a fashion statement was Natasha Poonawalla in a white knee-length dress with black stripes. Her caption said, “Nothing more therapeutic than an evening with my besties.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
Exhibition aims to give enthusiasts a chance to explore different art techniques
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement