Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, and Natasha’s latest picture bears resemblance to ‘Sex and the City’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla exude diva vibes as the girl gang walks with elegance on the streets of London.

Throwing glamour like confetti, the beautiful ladies took to Instagram to share clicks of their latest vacation in the city, reminding netizens of the iconic sisterhood portrayed by a group of four women in the show Sex and the City.

The epitome of beauty, Kareena dazzled in an all-black ensemble. Wearing a sequin pencil-fit gown paired with stilettos, she balanced the look by adding a cool leather jacket to her look.

Making a Mean Girls movie reference, she captioned her picture, “You can’t sit with us… but you can stand and pose with us because that’s what we love to do.”

Karisma donned a black dress that had a floral pattern embroidered on it. She elevated her look with ankle-length boots and a Chanel bag.

Adding SATC’s famous theme song to the picture, Karisma didn’t feel the need to caption it as she said “No caption needed. #JustUs.”

Amrita personified chicness with her sartorial choice as she wore a teal colour flowy pleated dress with black boots and accessorised it with golden hoops. Taking to Instagram, she posted a “Just Us” picture with her best friends.

Also spotted making a fashion statement was Natasha Poonawalla in a white knee-length dress with black stripes. Her caption said, “Nothing more therapeutic than an evening with my besties.”

