Kareena Kapoor Khan brings polka dots back in fashion like only she can

Kareena Kapoor Khan, as many would agree, manages to make a style statement every time she steps out. Well, it was no different this time as she was spotted looking lovely in a polka-dotted jumpsuit from the label Zimmermann on Christmas. The flared pants and sleeves made the outfit stand out, and we like how it was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, hair neatly tied in a bun and shades.

Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor had stepped out in a yellow outfit during the promotions on her latest release Good Newwz, and looked absolutely stunning. We really liked how the flowy outfit from Dundas hung loose, yet was accentuated with a matching belt.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, and absolutely minimal make-up.

She was also seen looking lovely in a not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble which was teamed with pointed-toe black footwear and was accessorised with a delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art. The look, however, stood out mostly for the see-through mesh black turtleneck top worn by her.

What do you think of her recent look?

