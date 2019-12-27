Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings polka dots back in fashion like only she can

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in this outfit from Zimmermann. Take a look at the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 27, 2019 4:40:54 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan good news fashion looks, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest pictures, indian express news What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, as many would agree, manages to make a style statement every time she steps out. Well, it was no different this time as she was spotted looking lovely in a polka-dotted jumpsuit from the label Zimmermann on Christmas. The flared pants and sleeves made the outfit stand out, and we like how it was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, hair neatly tied in a bun and shades.

Varinder Chawla brought polka dot back into fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We quite liked how effortless the look felt.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the Veere Di Wedding actor had stepped out in a yellow outfit during the promotions on her latest release Good Newwz, and looked absolutely stunning. We really liked how the flowy outfit from Dundas hung loose, yet was accentuated with a matching belt.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, and absolutely minimal make-up.

She looked stunning in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looked pretty as a button in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen looking lovely in a not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble which was teamed with pointed-toe black footwear and was accessorised with a delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art. The look, however, stood out mostly for the see-through mesh black turtleneck top worn by her.

Check the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion A wet-look high bun rounded out the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with a black top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her recent look?

