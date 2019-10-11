Kareena Kapoor wore a classic LBD and we can’t stop gushing about it

We all know a little black dress or LBD is a closet essential. But how often do you see someone carrying it off the way Kareena Kapoor just did? The fashion diva looked absolutely stylish in the black dress as she stepped out for a dinner party with her girls to celebrate celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri’s birthday.

Spotted with sister Karisma, the 39-year-old actor was seen wearing the sleeveless, zip-up black dress that was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Keeping with the laidback vibe of her outing, the actor skipped on heels and paired her black and gold dress with pointy-toed tan coloured flats.

While Kareena added a shot of colour to her all-black look with mustard flats, Karisma styled her outfit for the night with maroon flats in the exact same design. To round off her evening look, Khan went with a classic watch and one of her favourite handbags, an ebony Birkin. Leaving her shoulder-length hair open in tousled waves, the star highlighted her eyes with a generous dose of kohl and completed her beauty look with a nude lip colour.

Check the entire look here.

The well-turned out actor is often snapped up at media events, be it judging a reality show or her radio shows. However, her off-duty looks reflect pretty much every girl’s mood and go with the ‘No more vanity’ theme. The actor is often seen in oversized clothes — t-shirts, jeans, kurtas, palazzos. Recently, when she was papped attending a meetings or perhaps reading for a new project, she wore a flared denim with a grey t-shirt and printed jacket. For another outing, she wore a chikankari white kurta paired with a white palazzo. In both looks, she wore sneakers for comfort, even if it didn’t exactly go with the outfit.

While it’s expected for celebs to be dressed on point at every outing, Khan is someone who likes to take it easy on an off-day.