Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns on this magazine cover; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Representational Image) What do you think of her looks? (Representational Image)

The present times might be bleak and gloomy but there is always light at the end of the tunnel. And Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent photos for the April cover of the Vogue magazine does suffice, as stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania says, “enjoy it as a visual break to your day.” Shroff recently shared pictures from the shoot and the Angrezi Medium actor looks lovely as ever.

In one of the photos, she is seen donning an Anita Dongre ensemble. Styled by Shroff, the look was accessorised with neckpieces from Diane Singh and Dana Levy Jewellery. We really liked the way the look was rounded out with smokey eyes and blush pink lipstick.

In another look, Kareena looked like a vision, also in a Dongre outfit. However, what stood out was the Vitello head couture intricately beaded by a team of acid attack survivors.

The third look was a nice departure as she stunned in a sequin dress from Bottega Veneta. This was paired with a beige jacket and completed with smokey eyes.

Keeping her make-up minimal, she was also seen nailing a crop top and skirt combination. The top from Koche was paired with a matching skirt from Roberto Cavalli with ruffle details. The basic make-up was compensated with the belt.

She looked like a dream in the last look. The actor had shared a glimpse of this on her Instagram and now we can see it in full glory. The dream outfit from Alessandra Rich with elaborate sleeves looked gorgeous on her.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd