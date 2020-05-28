We love when Rhea Kapoor styles Kareena Kapoor Khan; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

A lot can change with the change in stylist. Even though Tanya Ghavri usually styles Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor helms in sometimes and the result is risque and bold. Here are some of our most favourite looks of the actor styled by Rhea.

Kareena looked gorgeous in this tulle bralette-skirt combo. It stood out for the plissé sheer overlay skirt. The Shehlaa By Shehla Khan ensemble was paired with a matching sheer cape.

She made another appearance in black except this time it was a sensuous jacket from Mugler with a sheer corset bodice detail.

During the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, the actor was seen in a navy blue bandeau top. This was teamed with a pair of matching pants and a jacket.

During Good Newwz promotions, the actor had stepped out in a navy blue custom made Bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. We loved the gold brooches by Gehna Jewellers.

At the HT summit last year, the actor looked stunning in a dramatic yet chic jumpsuit by Ellie Saab. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, we dig the single shoulder cut and flared trousers.

She also looked lovely in light yellow dress from the label Dion Lee. The chic outfit really stood out for diamond-like cut out at the waist.

