Fashion flashback: Kareena Kapoor’s sharara looks are major goals

Eid, which is one of the most awaited festivals, is being celebrated amid the lockdown this year. People are offering prayers at home and exchanging greetings over video calls. While we also long to meet our friends and family on the joyous occasion, there is another thing we have been missing — Bollywood celebrities celebrating the day dressed in their finery. While many celebs have shared their pictures celebrating Eid this year, we feel that one outfit which works great for the occasion is a sharara suit. And one celeb who aces it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. While we are still awaiting an update from the Veere Di Wedding actor, take a look at some of her pictures in the outfit in the past.

Back in 2018, Kareena was spotted attending the 40th-anniversary celebration of Prithvi Theatre along with husband Saif Ali Khan. As always, she looked lovely in a Simar Dugal ensemble which was styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Chandani Zatakia and Miloni Shah. Bebo carried off the teal kurta and matching sharara with gold patti with utmost grace. The look was accessorised with silver earrings from Minerali Store and footwear from Needle Dust.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the 40th anniversary of Prithvi Theatre. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Kareena Kapoor Khan at the 40th anniversary of Prithvi Theatre. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ The Indian Express

Kareena was spotted with Saif at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) Kareena was spotted with Saif at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

The Baazaar actor, on the hand, was spotted wearing a black silk kurta. He teamed it up with a pair of white silk pyjama and black formal shoes and we think he looked rather dapper.

Kareena was also spotted looking ravishing in full-sleeved golden kurta-sharara set by designer Tarun Tahiliani for Diwali celebrations. The intricately embroidered kurta with tassels on the hem, was a perfect choice for a festive get-together and Kareena, being the fashionista that she is, did complete justice to it. We like how she teamed the outfit with a golden dupatta.

The actor accessorised her outfit with contrasting green kundan earrings and necklace from the house of Shri Hari Diagrams. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she kept her make-up minimal with her signature style smokey eyes and nude lips. With a hint of vermillion on her forehead, she styled her hair in a neat bun and let her outfit do all the talking.

We think she looked absolutely ravishing in both the looks.

