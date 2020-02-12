Kareena Kapoor Khan or Samantha Akkineni: Who wore this Picchika organza sari better?

Who do you feel wore the customised sari better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you feel wore the customised sari better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Samantha Akkineni just took movie promotions to the next level as she stepped out in a customised sari that bore the name of her latest romantic drama, Jaanu. The blush pink sari by Jaipur-based brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, had the film’s title painted across the front of the sari, that bore pretty floral motifs. The custom hand-painted pure Italian organza dull rose sari was enhanced with hand embroidered gota, the designer said in a post on social media.

The six-yard drape was paired with a halter strap blouse in the same colour. The actor went for dreamy blush pink makeup, and kept her hair tied in a loose pony tail to complete the look.

Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a similar sari. But there was a twist — the sari had her name, ‘Bebo’, painted on it.

Take a look below.

The Udta Punjab actor was seen wearing a powder blue hand-painted sari in pure Italian organza. While it is not new for the actor to ace the sari look — this one has more to it. The sari by Picchika, had the word ‘Bebo’ printed on it. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, it was paired with a one-shouldered matching blouse.

Hair tied in a loose braid, smokey eyes, lightly contoured cheeks, oodles of highlighter and a nude lip perfectly rounded out the chic look. We love how she wore footwear from Fizzy Goblet and sleek golden earrings to add the finishing touches.

But this is not the only instance of actor’s spotted in similar, or even same, outfits

Recently, we also spotted actor Prachi Tehlan in a Allura outfit, which was strikingly similar to what Deepika Padukone wore at an IFFA 2016 event.

What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Instagram) What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Instagram)

Tehlan looked lovely in a co-ord bralette with a body-hugging A-line skirt, complemented with a sheer cape. On the other hand, the Bajirao Mastani actor was dressed in an off-white Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble — a Godet skirt and cape — that was inspired by Spanish bullfighters.

Whose look do you like better?

