Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 22 – Dec 28)

It is not just the red carpet events and award functions where celebrities are spotted impeccably dressed. No, even when they are marching in and out of the airports, they are putting their best fashion foot forward. No wonder then that ‘airport looks’ are all the rage. From casual to traditional wear, stripes and plain colours, celebrities have always managed to impress us. Take a look at what they wore this week and get some inspiration for your next travel outing.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor keeps it casually chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor keeps it casually chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor keeps it simple and chic in a powder blue V-neck knitwear, paired with straight-cut denims. The look is pulled together with a pair of white sneakers and a pair of aviators.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never disappoints us when it comes to her airport looks. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone never disappoints us when it comes to her airport looks. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone knows how to slay even when she chooses to stay neutral. Pairing a peanut-brown colour high neck with a pair of tawny brown track pants, she keeps it chic and stylish. The look is pulled together with a pair of sneakers and her hair tied in a neat updo.

Malaika Arora

Hands down, this is our favourite airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hands down, this is our favourite airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora redefines airport fashion in this all-white look. She teamed her white basic track pants with a white puff-sleeves top and a pair of sunglasses. With her hair tied in half-knot, she looked stunning.

Karisma Kapoor

We have our eyes on the pair of boots! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We have our eyes on the pair of boots! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor keeps it cosy in a sleeveless blue puffer jacket teamed with a black warmer and a pair of straight-cut denims. But, what actually stole the show was the pair of sleek-white pointy boots which looked super chic.

Vicky Kaushal

He keeps it sporty and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) He keeps it sporty and comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal keeps it casual in an off-white knitwear with a pair of light coloured denim pants and classic white sneakers. He also carried a leather brown backpack. The Raazi actor was all smiles at the airport.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

The couple always manages to look good at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple always manages to look good at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

One of Bollywood’s favourite couples, Kareena and Saif stepped out in style this week. While Kareena wore an oversized grey hoodie with a pair of jeggings and biker boots — with her look pulled together with a pair of wayfarers and a dark brown fedora — Saif looked dapper in a check blue shirt, styled with a royal blue sleeveless rafting jacket and jeans. He also wore a pair of tan-brown shoes.

Parineeti Chopra

We love her choice of colours. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love her choice of colours. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Spotted at the airport this week, the actor kept it classy in a tawny-brown long coat teamed with a cinnamon-brown high neck, and a pair of black trousers. Her look was pulled together with a pair of black sports shoes and a Burberry tote.

