Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the tangerine trend and we love it; see pics

Orange certainly seems to be the new black as many Bollywood celebrities have been seen sporting the bright shade on various occasions. Recently, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who stole the show as she stepped out in yet another note-worthy look — a tangerine dress from Gauri & Nainika. Over the weeks, the Udta Punjab actor has been giving us some major diva goals as she has been sporting myriad fashionable looks as a judge on reality TV show, Dance India Dance.

After turning heads in an asymmetrical Nikhil Thampi pantsuit and a bottle green Tadashi Shoji gown, Kapoor opted for the one-shoulder cocktail dress with a cut-out at the waist from the designer duo.

Given the vibrant outfit, the actor opted for subtle make-up comprising nude lips, dewy makeup and kohled eyes. We love how her hair was styled into a textured ponytail with braids.

Check the pictures here.

Seems like the tangerine trend has been fast catching on among the leading ladies of Bollywood as actor Rakul Preet was also seen in a tangerine H&M dress teamed with Zara fushia pink strappy heels for an event. She looked stunning in the high-neck dress with a side slit look, but we feel that the bright heels could have been swapped for something in a nude shade or even black.

Sonakshi Sinha too joined the trend in an orange pantsuit paired with a lacy bralette from Osman. She kept the look chic and accessorised it with golden hoops and flat sandals from Truffle.

Would you try the tangerine trend?