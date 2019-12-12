Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty as a picture in this Prabal Gurung dress; see pics

Currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan was Tuesday spotted on the set of her radio chat show, What Women Want, and as expected, looked gorgeous in a flowy dress.
The Udta Punjab actor was seen in a purple coloured halter neck dress from ace designer Prabal Gurung, which had a cutout detail at the waist. The hemline of the dress featured pink stripes, that broke the monotony of the look. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, pink strappy heels from Missguided, a clear lip gloss, light pink blush and kohl-rimmed eyes perfectly rounded out the look.
Check out the pictures here.
Prior to this, on her trip to the capital, the actor made a style statement in a dramatic ensemble by Ellie Saab. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the all-black outfit featured a sleek silhouette and a single shoulder cut.
The statement diamond earrings by Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery added an element of bling to the look. She also wore a dainty diamond bracelet from Kasmia Fine Jewellery.
About today for the HT Summit Awards 2019 Makeup by @makeupbypompy Hair by @yiannitsapatori Styled by the Fab @rheakapoor 📸 by @nayantaraparikh Outfit by &eliesaabworld Earrings by @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Rings by zoyajewels @rkjewellers_southex2 Bracelets by @kasmiafinejewellery @ritikabhasingupta Team @nainas89 @poonamdamania
Her hair was tied in a loose bun, while her make-up comprised winged eyeliner with rosy lips and lightly contoured cheeks.
What do you think about her latest look?
