Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde: Who wore it better?

Both the actors stepped out in a stunning Gaby Charbachy gown in lime yellow. Take a look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 9, 2020 3:14:47 pm
Both the actors looked stunning in a lime yellow gown with minimal accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, as we know, is a bonafide fashion trendsetter. She pulls off everything effortlessly — whether it is on the red carpet while promoting a movie, or at the airport. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has managed to turn heads with her sartorial choices, too.

Both the actors recently stepped out in similar gowns, and well, we were in awe of both the looks. Kareena stepped out wearing a Gaby Charbachy gown in lime yellow for the Amazon Filmfare Awards. The flowing gown had a sweetheart neckline along with a thigh-high slit.

For her makeup, the actor went for a smudged out eyeliner with a flawless, dewy base. With a hint of coral pink and a nude lip, the entire look was carefully crafted. For the accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of plain studs.

Pooja Hegde, too, stepped out in the same gown from the house of Gaby Charbachy. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor went for a puffy hairdo with soft curls. She, too, kept it simple with her accessories, wearing a pair of stone-encrusted danglers.

😁☺️

For her makeup, she kept it simple with slightly filled-in eyebrows, a cheek tint and neutral lips. In the footwear department, she went for golden strappy heels. We like how it was all pulled together with much simplicity. After all, for both the actors, the gown speaks for itself.

We like how Hegde keeps it chic yet graceful with every fashion choice she makes. Recently, she was spotted in a gorgeous dark green velvet lehenga set from Manish Malhotra. The blouse had an interesting silhouette with golden thread work. The look was teamed with emerald earrings. For her makeup, she went for soft smokey eyes and a neutral lip.

Caught in the moment 🙃

Which look did you like the most?

