Kareena Kapoor oozes elegance in this emerald green gown; see pics

Whether it is a casual denim look or an ethnic ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look effortlessly. So it was no surprise that the Jab We Met actor looked gorgeous when she stepped out to attend a reality television show recently. Dressed in a full-sleeved emerald green Tadashi Shoji dress, which featured interesting cutout details on the front and back, the actor managed to turn heads.

She kept her overall look simple by tying her hair in a sleek bun and opted for thickly filled in brows, kohled eyes and a nude lip-shade, which we felt beautifully complemented the bold colour of her ensemble. Goes without saying that she gave boss lady vibes.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, she gave us some serious summer fashion goals in a ruhi chanderi dress with white-on-white silk hand embroidery which was paired with white straight pants. The look was accessorised with a brown bag and black sunnies. With hair let loose, the actor looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted in a similar look at the special screening of her film, Kalank. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor looked pretty in a white anarkali which was paired with flared pants and matching dupatta. The ensemble from the label Drzya by Ridhi Suri is a perfect summer wear and will make for a great morning or night wear.

In case you want to accessorise the look, you can do it the way Bhatt did. The silver statement jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra, a black bindi and neatly tied hair went very well with the understated look.