scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan wears this Masaba Gupta kaftan again; check out its price

Do you remember when she wore this kaftan earlier?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 11:40:45 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for kaftans needs no introduction. The actor can be credited with bringing kaftan back in vogue, almost single-handedly. And the good news is she still has her heart on it.

The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted having a great time with friends — Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat — in a kaftan from Masaba Gupta. The mustard kaftan featured the designer’s signature quirky prints.

The actor’s glow completed the simple look.

ALSO READ |Masaba Gupta: Sustainable fashion needs time, effort and money

The Mustard Tribal Streak Kaftan donned by her is priced at ₹12,000 on the designer’s website.

Do you like the kaftan worn by the Tashan actor? (House of Masaba.com)

In the past too, the actor was spotted in this very outfit. The ace designer had shared a video on Instagram where Kareena could be seen twirling in the same outfit. Needless to say, she looked lovely.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba)

On her birthday as well, Kareena was seen in an outfit from the same label. She looked stunning in a one-shoulder drape top with a matching skirt. And much like Masaba’s other creations, it featured bird and bee prints. The actor completed the look with a messy hairdo and bright lip shade.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba)

We cannot wait to see her wearing some more kaftans, or even repeating some. No one nails them as she does.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust: Pune’s Shaniwar Wada fort reopens; learn more about its history

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement