Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in this Masaba Gupta outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon to be a mother and like earlier, she has been giving us major maternity goals. She has been spotted out and about several times. For Christmas, she stepped out in a Masaba Gupta outfit. The actor was seen in a classic kurta and churidar from the designer featuring the label’s signature prints.

Seen with sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena looked lovely as she completed the look with minimal makeup and pulled the look together with hair tied.

Check out the pictures here.

Kareena is quite a Masaba loyalist. On her birthday, she was seen in an outfit from the label. The one-shoulder drape top featured a matching skirt and much like Gupta’s other designs, the outfit stood out for the chic bird-and-bees prints. In a picture shared online, Kareena was seen wearing it and cutting a cake. The look was kept understated, and completed with a messy hairdo.

The designer too had shared pictures from her collection with models wearing the same outfit.

The actor was also spotted in a Masaba Gupta sari making the pink and yellow sari somewhat iconic. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked gorgeous draped in a canary yellow sari, right off the shelves of the designer’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari has become Gupta’s most enduring creation since.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her look?

