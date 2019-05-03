Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in beaded lilac gown; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate queen of fashion and can look glamorous in anything she wears. The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a body-hugging, beaded Yousef-Al-Jasmi gown, and we must say that it is difficult to look away from her. We really liked the lilac gown, especially the cut that made it seem like she was wearing a crop top.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Miloni Shah and Chandani Zatakia, the look was otherwise kept minimalistic. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was rounded out with bronze lipstick and hair parted at the centre. We, however, feel that the make-up could have been better.

Earlier this year, the actor featured on the cover of Femina Wedding Magazine and we really liked the look and the make-up. She was seen in a shimmery gold sari which was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. Her make-up, much like the overall look, was kept simple using warm-toned highlighters to define her cheekbones. The look was not accessorised much and was completed with loose hair.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous on the cover of this magazine

The actor is just as impressive when it comes to red carpet looks or when she is spotted at the airport or taking a stroll on the road. We would not be wrong in saying that she can give lessons on how to dress simply as well as in an ultra-glamorous way, and nail both kind of looks.

What do you think of her latest look?