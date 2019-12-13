Kareena Kapoor slays in this ‘Bebo’ sari; see pics

Kareena can ace anything right from casuals to this gorgeous sari. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kareena can ace anything right from casuals to this gorgeous sari. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Kareena Kapoor Khan acing fashion trends is not news. In fact, she is the one who sets the bar when it comes to style and trends. So with the actor getting busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Newwz, we cannot help but notice how every time she steps out, she ensures that all eyes are on her. So it is not surprising that she stepped out in yet another look which is definitely a first, and has taken social media by storm.

Remember that dialogue “main apni favourite hu” from the movie Jab We Met? That line literally came to life when the actor decided to don a gorgeous custom made sari.

Here’s how.

The Udta Punjab actor stepped out wearing a powder blue hand-painted sari in pure Italian organza. While it is not new for the actor to ace the sari look — this one has more to it. The sari by Picchika, had the word ‘Bebo’ printed on it. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the sari was paired with a one-shouldered matching blouse.

Hair tied in a loose braid, brown smokey eyes, lightly contoured cheeks, generous dose of highlighter and a nude lip perfectly rounded out the chic look. We love how she wore footwear from Fizzy Goblet and sleek golden earrings to round out the look.

Prior to this, she was seen in a dark brown pantsuit with a twist by designer Peter Do. Styled by Kapoor again, pantsuit featured a cutout detail at the back around the waist. Take a look at the pictures.

The actor went for brown smokey eyes, neutral lips and rectangular toe stilettos.

What do you think about her look?

