Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in an ethnic ensemble; see pics

The actor is busy promoting her much awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with co-star Aamir Khan

August 10, 2022 10:50:50 am
kareena, Laal Singh ChaddhaKareena Kapoor is promoting her movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/ Instagram)

There is no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashion diva. Not only does she not shy away from experimenting with her style, but the actor also ensures that she thoroughly impresses every time she makes an appearance.

So, it was only expected of her to make heads turn as she kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Goes without saying that she looked ethereal, this time in a turquoise blue chanderi kurta set from Devnaagri.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives boss-lady vibes in an all-black pantsuit

Keeping it elegant, the outfit was accessorised with statement silver earrings and minimal makeup that comprised glossy lip shade, perfectly blow-dried hair, and hints of blush.

Her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, took to Instagram to share some images of the actor that she captioned: “The hue of blue your Monday needed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) 

However, this is not the first time Kareena has made heads turn with her ethnic guise. Earlier, at Alia Bhatt’s wedding ceremony, she looked resplendent in an onion pink sari which featured a heavily-embroidered border. In keeping with the traditional vibe of the look, she accessorised with a kundan jewellery set and carried a potli, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) 

But Kareena can make even a simple cotton kurta and salwar set good, and this look is proof. We could not take our eyes off her, as she posed with her family on the occasion of Eid.  We love how she kept her make-up simple and ditched accessories. Her black bindi added the perfect finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) 

She looked equally elegant in a dark green bandhani kurta set with golden lace border. Kolh, subtle makeup, and messy hair really worked for the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream in latest look; 'Masha'Allah', says Saba Pataudi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) 

Not just this, the actor is also a master of fusion dressing.. The Tashan actor was seen in a red lehenga which was teamed with a blue blouse and a printed bomber jacket. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat knot and accessorised with a choker. 

