Kareena’s throwback photo with sister Karisma gives a peek into 80s fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan often takes to Instagram to share throwback photos. And she did it yet again — this time sharing a picture of her sister Karisma and mother Babita all dressed up for Christmas. In the picture, Babita can be seen in a grey and orange suit while a very young Karisma is seen in a white and golden outfit. The design pattern had a very old-world feel to it, so did the hairdo.

The centre of attention, however, was Kareena as she looked lovely posing with her family. Sharing it, she wrote, “Is it Christmas already?#mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s @therealkarismakapoor.”

Take a look at her post below:

The actor-turned-author often gives her fans a peek into her childhood and precious moments through these pictures. For instance, she had wished her mother with this lovely throwback photo.

She did the same for her father, Randhir Kapoor. “Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest… Happy Birthday Papa,” she had written.

Here are some other instances.

