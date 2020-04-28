Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for kaftans is no more a secret

Kareena Kapoor is rocking her off duty looks. (Source: Instagram) Kareena Kapoor is rocking her off duty looks. (Source: Instagram)

The lockdown has forced us to stay indoors for over a month now. During this time many of us have found new interests or pursued old ones with utmost zeal. Bollywood celebrities too have been home during this time and are regularly giving us a peek into their quarantine routines.

While some celebs have taken to cooking and baking, many others are trying their hands at painting and dancing. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been spending quality time with husband Saif, and son Taimur. The actor, who is always at her stylish best when she steps out, has kept it equally trendy at home as well. So while most of us are spending our days in pyjamas and tracksuits, the Veere Di Wedding actor chose to rock a kaftan.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a video on Instagram where Kareena can be seen twirling in a mustard kaftan from her collection. Considering Mumbai’s humid weather, this outfit is the perfect choice. The relaxed silhouette, soothing colour and abstract block print works perfectly well.

Bollywood is spending time in style even during lockdown. Need more proof? Take a look at the post below.

Sonam Kapoor stays stylish even when she is at home. While shooting a video, she was seen in a light-wash denim shirt that styled with an oxidised choker. Light eyeshadow, a heavy swipe of blush and matching pink lipstick completed the lockdown look.

