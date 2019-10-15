Kareena Kapoor’s vibrant foliage print ensemble is super impressive

Kareena Kapoor Khan is juggling several things on the work front, and every time she is out on duty, it turns into a gala time for the fashion police. After giving boss lady vibes at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019, she was spotted at the recording session of her radio show, and needlessly say slayed it yet again.

Advertising

Seen wearing a floral printed ensemble in yellow, which comprised of breezy palazzo pants and a full-sleeved blouse with tie-up detail on the neckline, the actor kept it classy and chic. We like how the Song Of Style ensemble, that featured vibrant foliage print in shades of red and pink, was accessorised with a matching belt.

Going easy on accessories and makeup, the actor allowed her bright outfit to do all the talking. She opted for strappy nude coloured sandals, her wedding ring and hair tied in a messy bun to complete the look.

Check the pictures here.

Earlier, Khan was spotted in a monochromatic outfit that featured a white silk shirt with a plunging neckline and high-waisted black straight-cut pants from Judy Zhang, a New York-based designer. The look was completed with nude lips, basic eyeliner, and layered silver and gold jewellery. She wore her sleek hair with a middle parting. The actor’s look was put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Check the entire look here.

Which is your favourite look?