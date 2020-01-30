Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it effortlessly stylish this winter; see pics

Here are some styling tips to get over your winter blues. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Here are some styling tips to get over your winter blues. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Though Mumbai does not experience winters, Kareena Kapoor Khan still managed to gave us styling lessons on how to casually slip in elements of seasonal wear and still not feel like the odd one out in a crowd. Recently, the Jab We Met actor was spotted at PVR Juhu with husband Saif Ali Khan, and we could not help but notice her casual chic style.

Wearing a printed blue maxi dress, the fashionista elevated the outfit with a pair of brown boots and a stole in a similar shade tied around her neck. Pulling her hair back in a messy bun, and bare minimum make-up, she looked absolutely lovely. A brown tote bag and sunnies completed her look.

Check the entire look here.

The actor aced casual wear with this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor aced casual wear with this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Winter fashion tips? Take your cue from the fashionista herself. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Winter fashion tips? Take your cue from the fashionista herself. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A brown tote bag and brown sunnies completed her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) A brown tote bag and brown sunnies completed her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For another movie night, the actor was seen in an off-beat look — a pair of satin pyjamas (which looked like night wear) teamed with a black sweater that lent a casual vibe. Apart from the satin lowers, the look managed to impress us.

Going with her signature black eyeliner, nude lips and the messy bun, she managed to pull off the style.

Check the entire look here.

We like how she kept the casual vibe intact and teamed her outfit with white sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how she kept the casual vibe intact and teamed her outfit with white sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She skipped accessories and carried just a handbag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She skipped accessories and carried just a handbag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

