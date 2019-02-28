Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous on the cover of this magazine

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impressive sartorial taste and often gives us major fashion inspiration. The Veere Di Wedding actor recently appeared on the sixth anniversary cover of Femina Wedding Magazine, and needless to say, she nailed the look.

The actor donned a shimmery gold sari with a matching off-shoulder blouse from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. We really like how her make-up artist used warm toned highlighters to define her cheekbones, while keeping the overall look subtle. Giving accessories a miss and her hair let loose, the actor kept her look simple yet elegant.

Earlier, the Jab We Met actor was spotted in a classic black Armani suit which had the brand’s name embossed on it at the waist. The actor stood out in the razor-sharp tailored suit, with the blazer having ‘Armani’ written on it in a glossy texture. A pair of black pencil heels rounded out her look.

Her make-up was done in subtle shades, which made her face look a little dull. We feel adding pop of colour would have worked wonders for the overall look.

In another instance, the actor was spotted in a red and white ensemble. Although the combination is classic, we did not quite like the look. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the ensemble by Materiel Tbilisi seemed a bit underwhelming. The satin high-neck top was paired with red pants and the look was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick and tied hair.

What do you think of her latest look?