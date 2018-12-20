Get vacation-ready like Kareena Kapoor Khan with these styling tips

There’s no doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s street style looks are as glamorous as her red carpet outfits. Her latest pictures from her vacation with Saif and Taimur Ali Khan in Cape Town, South Africa are proof. The actor, who will be celebrating her son’s birthday there, also did a photo shoot and her sartorial choices were simply chic.

Advertising

The Veere Di Wedding actor picked a pair of flared jeans that she teamed with a candy-striped red knotted shirt. Keeping her accessorises minimal, she rounded out her look with a pair of funky retro sunglasses.

For another look, Khan made for a pretty picture dressed in a white floral embroidered dress teamed with a yellow headband and pink-frame sunnies.

Wearing a white shirt and khaki pants, Khan looked extremely stylish in another photo.

Advertising

Take a look at the other pictures from Khan’s family vacation:

Prior to this, Khan was seen all decked up for an ad shoot. The actor looked absolutely radiant in a heavily embroidered light yellow lehenga. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit from Faabiiana looked great on her. Hair tied neatly into a ponytail and a nude palette of make-up went well with her outfit. We think the outfit makes for a perfect pick when it comes to morning events.

What do you think about Khan’s sartorial choices?