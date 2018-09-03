Can you guess the price of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘MRS’ tote?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fly to the Maldives. (Source: Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fly to the Maldives. (Source: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are off to their beach vacation in the Maldives, with Taimur in tow. The family who was clicked at the airport exuded beach-y vibes in their outfits.

Kareena looked stylish in a comfortable looking maxi dress that she layered with a matching jacket with red motifs. While the actor’s outfit was simple, she added oomph with accessories. The Chanel cuff added an interesting element to her look and so did the ‘MRS’ tote from Kayu.

Since it’s a very cool tote, we decided to figure out the price. As per our research, the bag costs around $175 (Rs 12,000).

(Source: kayu.com) (Source: kayu.com)

The actor rounded out her look with black shades and a pair of sneakers from Golden Goose Deluxe Brand. Her latest airport appearance is much better than her last one where she was seen with Karisma Kapoor.

On her way back from Dubai, the actor was seen keeping it casual in sweatshirt and jeans. Travelling in comfort is essential and something we all vouch for, but it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on style. Although we don’t have a problem with the sweatshirt, we wish she would have teamed it with something more attractive. Kareena’s boyfriend jeans didn’t work at all. Moreover, we wish she would have skipped the bright lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) with sister Karisma Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) with sister Karisma Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a bright lip shade to add colour to her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a bright lip shade to add colour to her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

