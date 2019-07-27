Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and more: Best airport looks of the week (July 21-July 27)

Most celebrities chose to fly in comfort this week and opted for casual chic looks. While some kept it absolutely simple, others added some funk to their look by opting for pink lips and neon jackets. From Ananya Panday to Parineeti Chopra, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon usually impresses us with her airport looks, but her latest outfit left us somewhat confused. While we like the checked co-ord set comprising a crop top and skirt, we are not very sure about the neon pink jacket it was teamed with. However, the overall look was kept simple with the actor ditching make-up and rounding out the look with loose hair, a pair of reflective sunglasses and white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan can effortlessly nail any outfit, and her latest look at the airport was no different. Spotted in a white and red printed dress, we loved the jacket she paired the outfit with. Keeping it simple, the Udta Punjab actor accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers while keeping her hair neatly tied at the back.

Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra kept it casual at the airport in a pair of black track pants that he teamed with a grey sweatshirt. He rounded out the look with a pair of blue sneakers and a black cap.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday‘s style can best be described as simple and chic. Spotted at the airport recently, the Student of the Year 2 actor opted to keep it simple in a printed grey crop sweatshirt and blue denims. A pair of sneakers, a handbag and loose hair rounded out the look.

Tabu

Tabu was spotted looking lovely at the airport recently in a floral printed flowy kurta which was teamed with black jeggings. Keeping her hair loose, the actor was all smiles at the airport. She kept the overall look simple, as she opted for pink lips and a pair of Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look.

Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi and was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black look. The actor teamed a black skirt with a black sweatshirt from FILA which revealed her midriff. She added a pop of colour to the look by opting for pink lips, while rounding it out with a pair of white sneakers, reflective sunglasses and a handbag.

