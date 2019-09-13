Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in this gota woven lehenga; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been judging a reality TV show — Dance India Dance — and while at it, has been giving us some major fashion goals. And it was no different this week as well as she was spotted looking gorgeous in a gota woven lehenga and a beautiful kalamkari dupatta from Nazm-e-Itrh’s collection.

Short hair styled in soft curls gave a contemporary touch to the traditional look. Makeup, which comprised of neutral shades and kohled smoky dark, was on point. The look was rounded out with a tiered neckpiece from Gem Palace and rings from Anmol Jewellers.

Check her pictures here.

Earlier, for a shoot at Mehmood Studio in Bandra, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a dress, which we feel, is the ideal work wear. Instead of heavy make-up, the actor opted for a softer look with a hint of blush, light pink lips and a natural blow-dry. Skipping on jewellery, she allowed her footwear to take centre stage.

What do you think of her latest look?