Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest street styles are ultra-chic and we can’t wait to recreate them

Which of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest looks do you prefer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Which of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest looks do you prefer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Known for her impressive sartorial choices, Kareena Kapoor once again wooed fashion enthusiasts in not one but two chic ensembles. The actor, who was spotted during a shoot in Mumbai was clad in a bold red outfit for her first appearance.

Her attire comprised of a pair of trousers teamed with a matching one-shoulder shirt, tucked in. Apart from her vibrant outfit, what caught our attention was the pair of multi-coloured heels that added an interesting element to her outfit. Keeping her accessories minimal, the Ki and Ka star rounded off her look with dark smokey eyes and hair styled in a ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a red outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for smokey eyes. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for smokey eyes. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

For another appearance, the Veere Di Wedding actor picked a pair of blue ripped jeans that was paired with a white top and matching heels. A nude makeup palette with smokey eyes and wavy middle-parted hairdo complemented her look well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blue and white outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a blue and white outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a nude make-up palette. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a nude make-up palette. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

A couple of days ago, we also spotted the 38-year-old in a light-hued ensemble from Flow The Label. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the crop top and pant ensemble was teamed with a matching belt that added an edgy element to the look. We quite like the striped pants and the off-shoulder white top combination.

