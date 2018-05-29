Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor give us #girlpower goals on this magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor recently appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

In light of Veere Di Wedding promotions, the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor appeared on the cover of a leading magazine recently.

For the photo shoot of the cover of Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in Rahul Mishra separates. The actor wore a cute checked halter-neck top with a vibrant red border that was paired with Kirchhoff Trousers from the designer’s Spring Summer 2018 collection. Stylist Tanya Ghavri gave the accessories a miss and let the soft smokey and fine kohl-lined eyes with nude make-up and neutral lips do all the talking. Hair styled into soft waves rounded out the actor’s look and we think she looked good.

Posing with Kareena was her seemingly new BFF Sonam Kapoor, who channelled her inner fashionista in a forest green Temperley London outfit. Ghavri curated the look with a corset-styled sleeveless bralette teamed with an asymmetric skirt, accentuated by gold motifs. With a matching collared jacket casually shrugged down on one shoulder, Sonam carried off the look nicely.

Ghavri accessorised the look with big silver hoops and Sonam rounded out the look with a dewy sheen for make-up and glossy lips.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Do you think they nailed their respective style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

