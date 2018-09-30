Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps things chic and simple in this ‘Good News’ t-shirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimar Ali Khan were spotted at Soha Ali Khan’s house. They were celebrating her daughter Inaaya’s birthday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimar Ali Khan were spotted at Soha Ali Khan’s house. They were celebrating her daughter Inaaya’s birthday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It goes without saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion inspiration to many and not without a cause. Her sartorial choices are closely followed and replicated. The actor, in the past, has been spotted in some quirky tees and recently she wore a t-shirt that had the words ‘Good News’ written on it. The fun t-shirt from the label Whistles was teamed with a pair of distressed jeans. Wedges from Christian Louboutin, black shades and a pair of golden hoop earrings rounded out the look.

She, along with son Taimur Ali Khan was celebrating Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday. And while it might be difficult to look away from the actor, her son sure gives her a stiff competition in this regard.

Taimur Ali Khan arrived for Inaaya’s first birthday party with mother Kareena. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Taimur Ali Khan arrived for Inaaya’s first birthday party with mother Kareena. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

The actor, who recently celebrated her birthday, was spotted wearing a Gucci tee at the celebration. Seen along with sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, among others, the actor kept things simple and chic in the Elton John t-shirt paired with a pair of regular jeans. The look was rounded out with slightly tousled hair, nude brown lipstick and dark-kohl eyes.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma pose at her birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instragram) Kareena Kapoor and Karisma pose at her birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instragram)

