Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor officially announce red as the colour of the season; see pics

If you follow fashion trends, which is basically being updated about what celebrities have been wearing of late, then there is a good chance that you have seen the way red has suddenly become the colour of the season. Yes, we think much like you do that it was perhaps Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who started this trend as she stepped out donning the many shades of red while promoting her latest release, The Zoya Factor. Other celebrities seem to have picked up this trend as well and, in case you are wondering who they are, we have you covered.

At the recently-concluded IIFA awards, both Radhika Madan and Madhuri Dixit stepped out in red. Madan was seen in a red gown from designer Supria Munjal and the look was rounded out hair styled in soft curls and bright red lipstick.

The Dil To Pagal Hai actor had stepped out in an all-red ensemble from Tanieya Khanuja. The ruffle off-shoulder top was paired with a long skirt and accessorised with red belt clinched at the waist. Although the actor looked pretty, she did go a bit overboard with the colour.

If you are wondering how to incorporate the colour in your wardrobe, then take tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a floral printed two-pocket shirt that was paired with a dori skirt. The ensemble from Birdwalk looked lovely on her. The look was completed with dewy make-up and a nude shade of lipstick.

Shraddha Kapoor too was spotted in red as she stepped out in a jumpsuit from the label Notebook. The look was accessorised with earrings from Misho Designs.

For the screening of Section 375, Richa Chadha was spotted in a red jumpsuit from Eshaani Jyaswal. Much like Kapoor, the look was accessorised with hoop earrings.

Who do you think looked better?