All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan and sequins made for a winning combination

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Atelier Zuhra, Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sequins is a combination that never goes wrong. The actor radiates when she wears them, and as she resumes work, here are some instances of her looking ravishing in sequins.

She was recently spotted looking gorgeous in a sequin dress. The high-thigh slit elevated the outfit.

In another instance, she was spotted in an outfit from Michael Costello. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the dress had a sharp V-neck, thigh-high slit and elaborate sleeves.

This is one of her most enduring looks. For an event, she had stepped out in a bodycon red dress from Bibhu Mohapatra. Embellished with sequin, the outfit had a front cut-out design and a broad waistband detailing.

She had also turned heads in this dazzling dress with mirror detailing from Atelier Zuhra.

For her appearance on Koffee with Karan, the Veere Di Wedding actor had opted for sequins again. And she looked lovely as usual.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd